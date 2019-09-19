School teacher facing POCSO Act incurs wrath of parents

A teacher facing a case under POCSO Act for allegedly getting intimate with a noon meal worker on the school premises is not wanted by the parents of children of another school to which he was transferred, officials said here on Thursday. On September 10, the teacher was rescued by the police from parents who beat him up and attacked him with chappals after they found him sharing intimate moments with the noon meal staff, they said.

The parents demanded the teacher's dismissal and subsequently he was transferred to another school. But, the parentsof this school too protested and refused to send their children to classes, the officials said.

The parents held a demonstration to register their protest, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)