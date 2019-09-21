Raj CM approves proposal to implement 7th Pay Commission in tech institutes

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday cleared a proposal to implement the 7th Pay Commission in nine technical institutes, including two universities, of the state, an official statement said. The revised pay will be effective from January 1, 2017, it said.

The decision will be implemented in Bikaner Technical University, Kota Technical University, government engineering colleges in Jhalawar, Baran, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Bikaner, women engineering college in Ajmer and textile and engineering college in Bhilwara, the statement said. Gehlot also cleared another proposal for 10 per cent hike in wages of contractual ex-servicemen in various departments, it said.

Through Rajasthan Ex-Servicemen Corporation, nearly 4,000 veterans are employed in the sate in various jobs such as security guards, technical assistants, supervisors and security officers, the statement said. The decision will cost an additional burden of Rs 6.66 crore on the state exchequer, it said.

The chief minster also approved the transfer Rs 25 crore from rehab fund for the assistance of silicosis patients in Jodhpur, Karauli and Dholpur districts. PTI SDA AD ABH ABH

