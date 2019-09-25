VAB popularizing digital tools for teaching and learning in rural schools of Bangladesh

Khan Academy, a voluntary organization in Bangladesh, is helping in popularizing the digital technologies in teaching and learning in the high schools in rural areas of the country.

Trainers demonstrated the Khan Academy method of covering various topics of Mathematics. The teachers then conducted Math lessons in a mock classroom. The material can be accessed both online and offline. But, because of a slow and uncertain network at schools, offline access to the Khan Academy videos was installed in school computers.

"The teachers were responsive and promised to test out the method and provide feedback. Agami will respond to any difficulties and needs in the successful implementation of the program," said the spokesperson of the Academy. The program was chalked out earlier between Mrs. Dilruba Chowdhury, Director, Agami Foundation and Dr. Jasimuz Zaman, Country Director, VAB in February.

Khan Academy is a US-based non-profit educational organization which produces short lessons on school subjects in the form of videos. The videos are effective tools for teaching and learning. Non-profit groups have distributed offline versions of the videos in Asia, Latin America and Africa. On September 7-9, VAB in collaboration with Agami Foundation organized three-day training in the use of Khan Academy resources for fifteen Math teachers from fifteen VAB-partnered schools of Nilphamari district of Bangladesh. Agami is an International NGO with head office in the USA. Agami has adapted Bangladesh curriculum in the Khan Academy model of coverage of Math.

(With inputs from VAB)