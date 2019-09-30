Delhi Waqf Board gives Rs 5 L, job to family of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmad

The Delhi Waqf Board on Monday gave a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the mother of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmad and a job to his brother, chairman of the panel Amanatullah Khan said. Ahmad had gone missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on October 15, 2016, following a scuffle the previous night with some students allegedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The Delhi Waqf Board chairman said the panel is meant to help the needy which is why it decided to help the family of the missing JNU student. "We have given a financial help of Rs 5 lakh to Najeeb Ahmed's mother. Also, a job of junior engineer at the Waqf Board has been provided to his brother Haseeb," Khan said.

Ahmad's mother Fatima Nafees and brother Haseeb received the cheque from Khan at the Delhi Waqf Board. Besides, the Waqf Board also provided a total financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to about 200 people for purposes like medical treatment and payment of school and college fees, Khan said.

Ahmed was 27-years-old at the time he went missing in 2016. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) closed the case after an exhaustive search last year. The CBI had announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on any information about Ahmad, but finally concluded that no offence was made out in connection with his disappearance.

