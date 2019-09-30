Minister urges Centre to set up skill university in Punjab

Punjab Technical Education and Industrial Training Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has urged the Union government to set up an international skill centre and university in the state. He made the request while presenting a vision document on skill development during a ministers' conclave at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra, New Delhi, on Monday.

The Conclave was organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and was presided over by Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey. Ministers from 18 states participated in the event.

While presenting a vision document, Channi said the Centre should set up an international skill centre in Punjab to get the youth placed in the foreign Industry. He added that the state government was also ready to provide land for the skill university.

The minister said the skill university should be made an assessment and certification authority for all skill training centres of the state. This would enhance the quality of skill training and our youth would get easily placed in the national and international industry, he said.

