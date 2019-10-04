AMUTA asks Centre to restore normalcy in Kashmir

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Teachers Association (AMUTA) has asked the Centre to take urgent steps to restore normalcy in Kashmir. The Executive committee of AMUTA in a resolution passed on Thursday said the only way forward in the valley is by "winning over the hearts of the Kashmiri people".

The resolution also cautioned the government on legitimate concerns of the people over the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) exercise. Expressing concern over the situation in Kashmir, the teachers called for immediate lifting of restrictions on the movement of common people and stepping up humanitarian aid for the distressed population in the state.

The Association also discussed reports of indiscriminate arrests of a large number of people "including minors". AMUTA secretary Najmul Hasan said it was the duty of the government to convince all sections that no "injustice" would be done to them during implementation of this policy.

