'Super 30' Anand Kumar to be honoured by Mahaveer Foundation

Founder of 'Super 30' coaching programme to help poor students, Mathematician Anand Kumar will be honoured with the Mahaveer Award, the Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation said here on Friday. After the box office success of Hrithik Roshan starrer Hindi flick 'Super 30,' a biopic on the mathematician, Kumar became more popular.

Sunil Anand Jain, trustee of the city-based foundation, said the selection of Anand Kumar was made due to his pioneering initiative which has helped students from the poorest sections of the society successfully chase their IIT dream year after year. The mathematician turned his adversity into an opportunity to bring smiles on the faces of many other students like him, Jain said in a statement.

Super 30 is a coaching programme of Kumar's Patna based Ramanujan School of Mathematics. Under the plan, 30 economically backward, meritorious students are chosen and trained free of cost to appear for competitive exam to join the Indian Institute of Technology, and are provided free food and lodging as well, according to Super 30 website.

According to the Mahaveer foundation, Kumar will receive the 21st Mahaveer Award, which carries a cash component of Rs 10 lakh and a citation. The date for the event to honour Kumar will be made known later, the foundation said.

Anand said: "Is a great honour and it only goes on to further increase my responsibility to continue working for the students from the underprivileged sections of the society. I am really thankful to the selection committee for the award for finding me worthy of the honour," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)