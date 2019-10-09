PMILP to identify talented children to enrich their skills: HRD Minister

Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will launch the Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme- 'DHRUV' from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Headquarters at Bengaluru tomorrow. The objective of the Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme program would be to allow talented students to realize their full potential and contribute to society. Chairman, ISRO, Dr. K Sivan; First Indian citizen to enter into space, Wing Cdr. Rakesh Sharma, AC (Retd.) and Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, Professor K Vijay Raghavan will be the guests of Honour on the occasion.

Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that the Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme is being started to identify and encourage talented children to enrich their skills and knowledge. He further said that in centers of excellence across the country, gifted children will be mentored and nurtured by renowned experts in different areas, so that they can reach their full potential. It is expected that many of the students selected will reach the highest levels in their chosen fields and bring laurels to their community, State and Nation, he added.

The HRD Minister said that this kind of programs will make India a better place for innovation. The new innovators will be helpful for the Nation to achieve the target of 5 Trillion Dollar economy in stipulated time.

Shri Pokhriyal also said that 60 outstandingly talented students have been selected in the first batch. After tomorrow's launch, a programme of around 14 days' duration will be conducted with these 60 with a Valedictory function on 23rd October 2019, he informed.

The programme will be called DHRUV (after the Pole Star) and every student to be called 'DHRUV TARA'. The students will thus both shine through their achievements and light a path for others to follow.

It will cover two areas i.e. Science and Performing Arts. There will be 60 students in all, 30 from each area. The 60 students come from across the country

The students will be broadly from classes 9 to 12, from all schools including government and private.

This is only the first phase of the programme which will be expanded gradually to other fields like creative writing etc.

Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Smt Rina Ray and other senior officials of the Ministry, Department of Science &Technology, Ministry of Culture and NitiAayog will also be present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)