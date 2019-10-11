President confident about new JSS Academy campus will contribute more in education

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, laid the foundation stone for the campus of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at Varuna Village, Mysuru today (October 11, 2019).

Speaking on the occasion, the President was happy to note that the Global Campus of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at Varuna Village is a tribute to Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji whose 104th Jayanti is being celebrated this year. He said that Sri Suttur Math's focus on education was strongly encouraged by Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji. JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research was established in 2008 and is today regarded as a reputed institute of health sciences. He expressed confidence that this new 'Global Campus' of JSS Academy will help the institution to further contribute to the field of education.

Pointing out the healthcare challenges in our country, the President said that we have achieved a lot over the years. Yet, health remains a key development challenge for us. As a country, we are challenged by the triple burden of communicable, noncommunicable and new and emerging diseases. Malnutrition and neglected tropical diseases place severe constraints on us. We need to improve access to health services.

The President said that cleanliness and sanitation is the base requirement for tackling many of our health-related issues and diseases. A nationwide revolution for cleanliness and health is already underway. It must continue and become stronger with each passing day. This would be our tribute to Mahatma Gandhi whose 150th birth anniversary we just celebrated.

The President said that our health challenges are linked to our larger socio-economic challenges. Our solutions to meet our health challenges need to be broad-based and multi-pronged. They must use the power of both modern medicine and traditional knowledge. They must focus on both the mind and the body. They must involve both prevention and cure.

(With Inputs from PIB)