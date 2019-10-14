VP M Venkaiah Naidu to be the chief guest at JNU's third convocation next month

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest at the third convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University next month, the varsity's vice-chancellor said on Monday. The third convocation of the JNU will be held on November 11.

Last year, the varsity held its second convocation after a period of 46 years. "Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest in the third convocation of JNU on 11 November 2019," JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar posted on Twitter.

The first convocation of the university was held in the year 1972, when G Parthasarathi was the vice-chancellor. The candidates who have been awarded their degrees from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 will be eligible to be conferred their Ph.D degree at the convocation.

