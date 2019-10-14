International Development News
Delhi govt to set up Skills and Entrepreneurship University

Updated: 14-10-2019 16:52 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government has decided to set up a job-oriented Skills and Entrepreneurship University in the city. A bill will be brought in the Delhi Assembly for the university with the approval of the Lt Governor, he said.

"I hope within one year of LG's approval and the passage of the bill in the Assembly, the university will be running," Kejriwal said. The university will offer various courses of different durations and guarantee jobs for students passing out of it, he said.

The decision to set up the university was taken in a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet chaired by the chief minister. The university will have an intake capacity of 50,000 students and it will collaborate with foreign countries, industry associations and companies, Kejriwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
