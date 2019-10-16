360 Finance's LendingAdda Launches Diwali Offers

LendingAdda consumer lending marketplace owned by parent company 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) announces Diwali offer for credit card holders. On 6th October, SBI announced a bumper Diwali offer for its credit card holder; on 10th October, the State Bank of India approved a ten percent discount for its credit card users; on 14th October, LendingAdda launched the credit card function, and AMEX, SBI, Citi banks' cards are included.

Due to India's inefficient banking system, most people do not have a credit history, which leads to lower utilization of credit cards and limited accessible for many.

In this condition, fintech companies empower people's lives compared with banks. LendingAdda, a digital finance platform, has integrated more diversified financial services. Its innovative data-driven and behavioral risk management models can help overcome barriers that arise from a lack of widespread and robust credit scoring.

Prantik Ray, professor of finance at XLRI-Xavier School of Management at the University of Minnesota, has stated that digital finance can be instrumental in providing credit ratings and potentially be leveraged in other areas. In essence, online finance can help create more possibilities in people's lives.

LendingAdda evaluates a user's credit based on big data and selects the most suitable loan and credit card product offers for consumers using intelligent matching. So far, it has offered lending services to more than 4 million Indians, and the number of borrowers is multiplying.

Most importantly, LendingAdda's products cover almost every part of a user's daily life: microfinance, credit cards, commercial loans, mortgages, auto loans, medical loans, education loans, etc., and its interest rate is usually lower than banks.

Additionally, LendingAdda has a higher credit line (up to 10 lakhs), which can almost always meet the borrowing needs of consumers, and the money arrival rate is less than 5 minutes, which was much faster than the bank.

With the help of LendingAdda, Moham finally got his wish of buying an iPhone for his girlfriend, which he thinks will help him bring greater happiness to his life.

How does LendingAaad help people accomplish their dreams?

Compared with many other enterprises, LendingAdda has world-class technology that enables it to offer a highly secure lending process with tailored products and services that help serve the daily lives of its users.

