ICMR awards for excellence in biomedical research given to 46 scientists

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday honoured 46 biomedical scientists who have done pioneering work in the area of health research to solve various health issues. A total 39 awards for 2017 and 2018 were presented to 46 scientists, including 14 women scientists. Of the 39 awards, two were given to scientists belonging to underprivileged communities and one to a scientist who has conducted research in under-developed areas.

The awardees belong to ICMR, CSIR-labs, AIIMS, New Delhi, PGI, Chandigarh, SGPGI, Lucknow, IITs, JIPMER, Puducherry, SCTIMST, Thiruvananthapuram, Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, state and central universities and other reputed institutions. "ICMR has contributed a lot in solving the health problems and uplifting the health status of the country," Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

He also highlighted the need to strengthen innovation for developing new technologies and carry out research to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure and help in reducing disease burden. The minister appreciated ICMR's efforts in tackling the emerging and re-emerging infections like Zika and Nipah and congratulated its scientists for excellent work. "It has been ICMR's endeavour for over a century now to promote scientific research as well as provide scientists with the necessary platform and tools to find solutions to the most difficult health challenges. It will be our constant endeavour to create an enabling environment for the next generation scientists to help them achieve their full potential and serve the nation," DG-ICMR Prof Balram Bhargava said.

