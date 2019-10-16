Medical college to be set up at Odisha's Phulbani: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the state government will set up a medical college at Phulbani in Kandhamal, upgrading the existing hospital at the district headquarters. He also said the infrastructure will also be developed in five other state-run hospitals.

As part of the state government's endeavour to set up one medical college in each of the erstwhile undivided districts, it has been decided to set up a Government Medical College and Hospital at Phulbani, Patnaik said adding that the number of beds of the existing hospital would be increased to 500. He said a composite campus has been planned for Kandhamal district.

He said the response from the people has been encouraging under the 'Mo Sarkar' (My government) initiative which was launched on October 2, covering hospitals and police stations. According to the programme, the beneficiaries give feedbacks to the government on the quality of services that they availed.

"It will be expanded to five other departments by December 1. By March 5, 2020, Mo Sarkar will cover all departments of the government," he said. Patnaik said Rs 15 lakh to all Rogi Kalyan Samitis will be released from CMRF for patient welfare and innovations while Rs 10 lakh will be given to the SPs for promotion of blood donation activities in Nuapada, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh districts.

The chief minister said the infrastructure will be developed at the five district headquarters hospitals..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)