317 Gauteng learners scheduled to re-write exams due to load shedding

A total of 317 Gauteng learners are scheduled to re-write their exams after their examination centers were hit by load shedding on Wednesday.

Yesterday marked the commencement of the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations with 10162 candidates writing the Computer Applications Technology Practical examination, across all 15 districts in Gauteng.

Load shedding affected different regions at different times according to Eskom's schedules.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has 36 exam centers, whereby 26 centers managed to complete the exam with the use of generators which were on stand-by as a contingency plan curbing the effects of the power cuts.

"Some learners from these centers were transported to other centers to enable them to successfully complete their exams. However, 10 centers were unable to write due to load shedding," said Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The Department of Basic Education said it would announce the new date of the examination at a later date.

On Thursday, 1219 matric candidates were scheduled to write Information Technology (IT) Paper 1.

"We hope that there will be no disruptions encountered as a result of load shedding. The department has, however, taken precautionary measures in the eventuality of power cuts," said Mabona.

Among the measures to be implemented are quarantining candidates for up to two hours until the power is restored, having generators on stand-by at schools and moving candidates to other centers unaffected by load shedding.

"In the event that all the above fails, candidates will be released and will write a back-up exam at a later date to be determined by [the department]," said Mabona.

Bomb scare at Vaal Edu College

In a separate incident, candidates were yesterday evacuated at Vaal Edu College following a bomb scare. Fortunately, this happened after Grade 12 candidates were done with their exams and their work was saved.

According to Mabona, the bomb squad was called on-site and the evacuation plan was implemented.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)