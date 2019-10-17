DU to hold 96th convocation on Nov 4

The 96th convocation of the Delhi University will be held on November 4 and Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will deliver the convocation address, the university said.

A total of 600 doctoral degrees, 60 DM and MCh degrees, and 300 medals and prizes will be awarded, it said.

The colleges of the university have also been requested to webcast the convocation ceremony, the institution said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)