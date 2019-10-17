International Development News
DU to hold 96th convocation on Nov 4

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 17-10-2019 22:52 IST
The 96th convocation of the Delhi University will be held on November 4 and Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will deliver the convocation address, the university said.

A total of 600 doctoral degrees, 60 DM and MCh degrees, and 300 medals and prizes will be awarded, it said.

The colleges of the university have also been requested to webcast the convocation ceremony, the institution said.

COUNTRY : India
