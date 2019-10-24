Education MEC assures matric exam candidates successfully evacuated

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has expressed concern after violent community protests saw 275 matric exam candidates relocated to safety in the North West.

The affected matrics were from Valuveer, Gaopalelwe, Thuto Lore and Bloemhof Combined. This happened as 790 405 National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidates wrote their first major exam, English Paper 1, across 7 416 examination centers nationwide.

However, North West Education MEC Wendy Matsemela has given the assurance that all the learners were successfully evacuated on Wednesday and managed to write their exams from various examination centers.

"We have contacted the police, who are quick to intervene on matters that threaten learners from writing their exams," DBE said.

In other provinces, however, exams proceeded smoothly with no major disruptions, despite threats of service delivery protests in some parts.

The department said there had also been isolated cases of schools allegedly stopping some learners from writing their exams.

"These reported cases are dealt with immediately. The department strongly condemns any form of prejudice towards learners and is committed to ensuring that all learners stand a chance at obtaining their matric certificate," the department said.

It reiterated its commitment to a fair, incident-free and credible examination process.

The DBE further appealed to members of the public to safeguard the interests of the class of 2019, and refrain from disrupting learners from sitting for this most important examination towards obtaining their matric certificate.

