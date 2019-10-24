4 DU students beaten up by bouncers at cafe

Four students of Delhi University's Law Faculty were allegedly beaten up by bouncers at a cafe in Mukherjee Nagar area following an argument over raising the volume of the music being played there, police said on Thursday. The students, identified as Samar, Mukul, Abhigyaann and Mayank, hail from Purvanchal.

Samar and his friends had gone to a cafe on Hudson Lane on Wednesday evening to celebrate his birthday, police said. During the celebration, a scuffle broke out between the students and bouncers of the cafe over raising the volume of music, following which the accused started beating them, a senior police officer said. The officer said the students suffered minor injuries and were discharged from hospital after treatment.

"On the complaint of Samar, a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) registered at Mukherjee Nagar police stations. The accused have been identified and they will be arrested soon," said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest). Former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Shakti Singh said one of his friends had gone to a cafe in Mukherjee Nagar with his friends for dinner on Wednesday.

"At the cafe, one of the bouncers supposedly assaulted my friend, who is a student at the law faculty in DU. Police were approached but they did not cooperate. Instead they were shielding the accused," he claimed. "One of the men was pushed towards the stairs and was unconscious for over two hours," Singh said.

The owner of the cafe did not do the verification of his employees, including the bouncers, following which a case has been registered against him, police added.

