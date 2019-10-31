International Development News
Development News Edition

AfDB joins hand with Chad govt to educate girls

AfDB joins hand with Chad govt to educate girls
The Amriguébé High School, built in 1991 with Bank funding, is home to some 1,500 young girls and includes a French-language and Arabic-language education section. Image Credit: AfDB

The African Development Bank and the Government of Chad celebrated, Friday, October 25 in N'Djamena, the restitution of the renovation works of the bilingual women's high school of Amriguébé.

An official ceremony took place in the presence of Minister of National Education and Civic Promotion of Chad, Aboubakar Assidick Tchoroma, Director General of the African Development Bank for Africa, Ousmane Doré and Special Adviser on Infrastructure of the President of the Republic of Chad, Ousmane Abderaman Djougourou.

The Amriguébé High School, built in 1991 with Bank funding, is home to some 1,500 young girls and includes a French-language and Arabic-language education section.

The recent works, financed in the form of grants by the Bank to the tune of 200 million CFA francs (about 304,700 euros) have improved the hygiene, health and safety of high school girls, making their school environment more conducive to studies: access to drinking water by a 20 m3 solar water tower supplying 90 taps; supply of drugs and medical equipment for the school clinic (first aid kits, antibiotics, medical equipment); raising the protection wall of the establishment 2.5 meters above the ground, repairing the latrines, and painting the interior and exterior of the school.

The Minister of National Education of Chad Aboubakar Assidick Tchoroma, has attracted the attention of "administrative officials of the high school to ensure the maintenance of these books and control the access of the institution to people likely to disrupt the quietude of girls during the hours of attendance. He also stressed that "girls' schooling and women's literacy should contribute to development through its short, medium and long-term effect on women's empowerment. It should have positive direct and indirect effects on the fight against the phenomena that constitute constraints to the improvement of the living conditions of populations such as the reduction of early marriages and gender-based violence "

"Beyond the repair of infrastructure, we wanted to solve the problem of unsanitary this high school. To ensure the sustainability of the actions, we worked with the Ministry of Education to mobilize all stakeholders to raise awareness of hygiene issues and their negative impact on the health of girls," Nawsheen Elaheebocus, Project Manager and Senior Human Development Officer at the African Development Bank opined.

A partner of Chad in the education sector since 1976, the African Development Bank has financed educational projects for a total of 53 million euros. Amriguébé High School is one of the institutions selected to benefit from the technical and financial support of the Bank through a new project entitled "Project to promote the training of girls and women's literacy". The goal of this project is to improve the quality of life of the Chadian population by strengthening gender equality in access to education and literacy, thus ensuring greater empowerment of women while reducing the brakes. to schooling girls.

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Massive mining waste dams could pose deadly risks, say investors

A global inquiry into how mining companies store billions of tonnes of waste in huge dams, launched after a collapse in Brazil killed hundreds, shows about a tenth of the structures have had stability issues, investors said on Thursday.The ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. forces seen near Turkish border for patrol in northeast Syria -witness, SDF source

U.S. forces in armored vehicles were seen on Thursday near the Syria-Turkey border in a part of northeastern Syria where they had not been observed since the United States announced a decision to withdraw from the area, a witness said.A mil...

Eastern members breached EU law by refusing refugees: court advisor

Brussels, Oct 31, 2019 AFP The Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland likely broke EU law by refusing to take in asylum-seekers at the height of the refugee crisis in 2015, the top EU courts legal advisor said Thursday. The opinion issued by t...

With rise in pollution level, demand for air purifiers goes up in Delhi

As the national capital continued to reel under heavy pollution for the third consecutive day, triggering health concerns among residents, the demand for air purifiers has shot up in the market, according to sellers. Delhis air quality rema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019