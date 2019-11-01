International Development News
Chandigarh University Gets UGC nod to Start Distance and Online Education: To Offer Admissions in 10 Courses From January 2020

After making a mark in regular and professional education, Chandigarh University Gharuan has got nod from University Grants Commission (UGC-Distance Education Council) to start its distance programs from the session January 2020. This was announced by Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Dr. R.S.Bawa. While giving details about the new development, Dr. Bawa said, "Chandigarh University will start its admissions in distance & online education programs from January 2020 and in its first phase would offer 10 programs which includes BBA, MBA, BCA, MCA, BA, MA English, MA Phycology, B.Sc Travel & Tourism, B.Com & M.Com."

The Vice-Chancellor added, "The students enrolled under distance & online programs of Chandigarh University would be offered placement assistance, foreign education academic program under the University International Academic Alliance Program." Chandigarh University has formulated a flexible choice based academic model which would be extended to the students of distance education also so as to enhance their career options, he added. Dr. Bawa further said, "The students of distance education would stand benefit from the NAAC A+ status of Chandigarh University as the academic degree from the university would be globally acceptable and the degree holders would earn the benefit of credit transfer to foreign universities under the Washington Accord."

The students would also avail benefits of Chandigarh University International Academic Alliance Program under which academic tie-ups have been established with more than 250 QS World Ranked Universities across the globe. Students undergoing distance learning can apply for Semester Aboard, Student Exchange, Summer Internships and Research Programs offered by top universities of USA, Canada, Australia, UK, European Union and others.

In addition the students of distance learning programs can take advantage of the profound research that is being carried-out at Chandigarh University R&D Centers. It is worthy to note that Chandigarh University has been ranked among the top 5 Research Institutions of India along with IIT's as the university has filed record 330 patents in time span of just 3 years.

"CU has developed a technology driven academic delivery platform through which the students undergoing degrees from different parts of the country would be able to access quality academic learning material, e-lectures, e-library resources, value addition industry certification programs that will enhance their learning level and would give boost to their job prospects in the Industry and Corporate World," added Dr. Bawa.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Visit: www.cuchd.in

