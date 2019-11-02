New infrastructure constructed at Nepali school with Indian govt aid

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri inaugurated newly constructed infrastructure at the Shree Mahendra Model Higher Secondary School in Khalanga town of the country's Darchula District on Saturday. Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Upendra Yadav, Nepali Congress Lawmaker Dilendra Prasad Badu and Mayor of Mahakali Municipality Hansraj were present during the inauguration ceremony.

The new infrastructure, constructed with the Government of India's grant assistance of NRs 30 million, is a two storied building comprising 13 classrooms, a meeting hall, separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls on each floor. Shree Mahendra Model Higher Secondary School, established in 1960, offers 10+2 programs in Science, Humanities, and Management streams.

The school, situated in Far-West Nepal, also provides scholarships to deserving and the marginalised students. The school has over 2,000 students, about 50 per cent of whom are girls.

