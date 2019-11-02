Krea University commences admission for BA, BSc Hons

Krea University, backed by former ICICI Bank Chairman N Vaghul and Ashok Leyland former Chairman R Seshasayee, on Saturday said it has commenced admissions for its undergraduate programmes. The School of Interwoven Arts and Sciences began admissions for B A Hons and B Sc Hons programme for the academic session 2020-23.

The School of Interwoven Arts and Sciences offers majors in 13 disciplines all housed in the division of humanities and social sciences, division of literature and arts among others. "We undersand that true academic merit and potential may not always be exhibied by exam scores alone", SIAS, Dean, professor Bishnu Mohapatra said.

"Hence, we do not have a singular focus on academic scores, rather we hope to gauge academic merit and potential through aspects of selection process, he said..

