Krea University commences admission for BA, BSc Hons
Krea University, backed by former ICICI Bank Chairman N Vaghul and Ashok Leyland former Chairman R Seshasayee, on Saturday said it has commenced admissions for its undergraduate programmes. The School of Interwoven Arts and Sciences began admissions for B A Hons and B Sc Hons programme for the academic session 2020-23.
The School of Interwoven Arts and Sciences offers majors in 13 disciplines all housed in the division of humanities and social sciences, division of literature and arts among others. "We undersand that true academic merit and potential may not always be exhibied by exam scores alone", SIAS, Dean, professor Bishnu Mohapatra said.
"Hence, we do not have a singular focus on academic scores, rather we hope to gauge academic merit and potential through aspects of selection process, he said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- School
- ICICI Bank
- Ashok Leyland
- humanities
- majors
- Dean
ALSO READ
22 children hurt after school bus turns turtle
Strict action will be taken against culprits after 17 cows died in school: MP Min
Rajnath Singh approves proposal for girls admission in Sainik schools
Noida: Schoolboy jumps to death after stabbing B.Tech girl student
17-year-old boy attacked with blade outside school