WB govt calls teachers' meet over 7th pay panel implementation

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 17:35 IST
  • Created: 02-11-2019 17:35 IST
The West Bengal government has called a meeting of teachers of all state-run and state-aided higher educational institutes on November 5 to discuss matters concerning the implementation of Seventh Central Pay Commission recommendations, a state minister said. The meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, would be attended by officials of the higher education department, he said.

"A meeting has been called on November 5 at Netaji Indoor Stadium at 11 am where regular teachers of all government and government-aided colleges and universities have been requested to be present to discuss issues regarding the seventh central pay commission recommendations. "We have sent invitations to all teachers' bodies," Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

The move comes a week after Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding her intervention for immediate implementation of the revised pay scale. Over 200 teachers in Jadavpur University had in July taken out a rally, seeking a revision in the pay scale.

Members of All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA-JU) and West Bengal College and University Teachers' Association (WBCUTA) had also joined the protest. "Now that the festive season is over, the chief minister has decided to sit with the teachers and sort out the matter," Chatterjee added.

Confirming the receipt of the state government's letter, JUTA General Secretary Partha Pratim Roy said "a final call will be taken on the matter (about attending the meeting) later in the day". "We hope that the chief minister will look into our demands," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

