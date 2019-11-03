International Development News
J&K: Thousands of students submit online applications for pre, post Matric scholarships

  Srinagar/Jammu
  Updated: 03-11-2019 21:12 IST
Thousands of students have filled and submitted online applications for pre and post-matric scholarships at special kiosks set up by Srinagar administration, an official said on Sunday. These include students from other districts and those who have applied for minority scholarships adding up to a total of over 7200 applications, the spokesperson said.

He said some 65 computer-with-internet kiosks were set up to ensure the facilitation of all students approaching the facilities to register and apply for the scholarships. The Srinagar administration also approached the management of schools and colleges in the district in order to ensure that no interested or deserving student missed out on the chance to apply, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has instructed the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to set up these kiosks and ensure that all students approaching these facilities are accommodated and assisted in all manners possible, he added. He said the last date for submission of applications was extended up to November 15 after the government took up the matter with the Centre and requested an extension.

All Internet services remain suspended across Kashmir since August 4 -- hours before the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

