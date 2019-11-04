International Development News
Drug menace could be eradicated through awareness: Arunachal

Expressing his concerns over drug abuse among students, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday said drug menace could be eradicated through awareness and imparting of values. Speaking at the 40th annual college day celebration of Dera Natung Government College here, Mein appealed to all to work towards eradicating abuse and trafficking of drugs to make the state free from its menace.

"Teachers and parents have a great impact on students so they should make the pupils aware of the ill-effects of drugs," he said. The deputy chief minister urged students to engage equally in studies, sports and cultural activities for the holistic development of their personality.

The deputy chief minister called upon students to acquire skills to succeed in the competitive environment. Mein said the younger generation should be educated about culture and heritage..

