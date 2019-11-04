International Development News
Development News Edition

One university will be felicitated every year: Rajasthan guv

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 20:52 IST
One university will be felicitated every year: Rajasthan guv

A state university will be felicitated every year for excellent performance in academics and other activities, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said. Chairing a meeting of the vice chancellors' coordination committee, the governor asked them to conduct activities in the area of education throughout the year and take new initiatives to enhance the quality of education.

The chancellor directed them to make efforts to improve the results in examination and announced that a university would be felicitated every year for excellent performance. He said expectations of society were rising and it has raised the challenges in higher education, which would have to be addressed through new initiatives.

The governor asked the VCs to take up new initiatives in the universities. The VCs of state universities and officials of the University Grants Commission and the state government were present in the meeting. PTI SDA

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-UPDATE 3-Indian capital banishes some cars in bid to curb hazardous air pollution

Authorities in Indias capital New Delhi banished from the roads cars with number plates ending in an odd number on Monday in a bid to cut hazardous air pollution shrouding the city. With toxic smog blanketing the streets, the U.S. Embassy a...

Arrieta exercises $20M option to stay with Phillies

Right-hander Jake Arrieta exercised his 20 million player option to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020. The 33-year-old signed a three-year, 75 million contract with the Phillies in March 2018 that contained an opt-out clause aft...

One killed, another injured in group clash over sand mining in village near Jodhpur

A man was killed and another injured in a group clash early on Monday over sand mining in a village near here, said police. Station House Officer Balraj Singh of Jodhpurs Rajeev Gandhi Nagar police station said the clash took place on late ...

Soccer-Struggling Leganes appoint veteran coach Aguirre

Bottom-placed Leganes appointed Javier Aguirre as a coach on Monday as they bid to avoid relegation from La Liga. Leganes, who have five points from 12 matches and are six points from the safety zone, parted ways with Mauricio Pellegrino la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019