Matric exam administrations progressing without any major incidents

The administration of the 2019 matric exams has been progressing without any major incidents that could jeopardize its credibility, says the Department of Basic Education.

"The department will continue to monitor the examinations as they progress. We are hopeful as the department that all the measures put in place will ensure we are able to protect the integrity of this examination by preventing any untoward incidents," it said in a statement.

Matrics have entered the third week of National Senior Certificate Examinations.

On Monday, 187 506 candidates sat for the Physical Science and 11 810 wrote their Technical Sciences paper.

On Tuesday, 312 616 candidates throughout the country will sit for their Geography Theory, as well as Map Work in the first and second sessions respectively.

The examinations started on October 15 and a total of 790 405 (full time and part-time) candidates are writing this year.

The examinations are being written at 7416 centers, with more than 10 million question papers printed and 11 million scripts delivered to all candidates countrywide.

On 28 November, 45 000 markers will commence with their work at 218 centers once the writing is completed.

The department said it is optimistic that as the administration continues, no irregularities will threaten the integrity of the examinations.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)