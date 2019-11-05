International Development News
India provides Rs 38.53 crore to Nepal to build polytechnic

India provides Rs 38.53 crore to Nepal to build polytechnic

India has provided a grant of Rs 38.53 crore to Nepal for setting up a vocational training institute in the country's central Makwanpur district. Chief Minister of Province-3 Dormani Paudel on Tuesday laid the foundation for the establishment of Nepal-Bharat Maitri Polytechnic at Hetauda.

The polytechnic is being built under the India-Nepal Development Partnership with the government of India's grant of Rs 38.53 crores, according to a statement by the Indian Embassy here. The polytechnic being constructed in an area of over 32 acres include facilities like an administrative block, academic block, auditorium, library, workshop, multipurpose hall, separate hostels for boys and girls, principal and staff residences and amenities for sports and communities.

The project is expected to be completed in two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

