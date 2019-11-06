Missouri college student dies when gun discharges on campus
A Missouri college student is dead after a gun accidentally discharged at an apartment building on campus. The University of Central Missouri says Stephon Abron of St Charles died after suffering a gunshot wound around 3:30 pm Monday.
Another student was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, but Johnson County prosecutor Robert Russell says no charges have been filed. An investigation continues. The university says in a statement that the gun discharge was accidental.
The statement says the university community is "saddened by this tragedy." Authorities have not released details surrounding the shooting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AP
- Missouri
- gun
- apartment building
- campus
- Authorities
- university
- NSA
ALSO READ
5 held in UP with illegal guns
UPDATE 1-Boeing texts reveal flawed simulator, not smoking gun - ex-colleagues
Anandan Gunasekaran bags two gold medals for India at the World Military Games
Army officer killed in gunfight with terrorists, 2 civilians injured in Pak firing along LoC
Gunasekaran opens India's account with 2 gold medals at World Military Games