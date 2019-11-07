International Development News
Development News Edition

GO on elementary education: Notice to TN on PIL seeking review

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madurai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:24 IST
GO on elementary education: Notice to TN on PIL seeking review

The Madras High Court bench here on Thursday ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a petition seeking review of an order on elementary education on grounds that there were alleged deterioation of educational standard. Justices T S Sivagnanam and R Tharani directed the government to file its counter to the petition on December 12.

The public interest litigation (PIL) filed by J Madhu sought to also restrain the school education department from admitting the students in the elementary school without obtaining transfer certificate from the school where the child has already studied. The GO was issued pursuant to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The petitioner submittedthere were four types of elementary schools - central school, state government school, state government-aided private schools and private school. The standard of education in thestate government elementary schools and aided private schools were not upto the expected level under the Act, he said.

The privilege of joining the elementary school according to the age had not given the expected result and there were discrepancies in admission of the student in elementary school, he said. A student who has studied in any elementary school is being admitted without transfer certificate. Besides the GO that no child shall be held back in any class had affected the standard of education in the elementary school, the petitioner said.

The objective of the Act was to promote the elementary education as well as safeguard the standard of primary education. The functioning of the elementary school as per the GO had affected the functioning of the school and also the strength of the government elementary schools and aided schools, he said.

Hence, the GO should be reviewed, the petitioner said. PTI SSN NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Mane jokes he would 'dive' again to win Liverpool penalty

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane says he will not change his style of play despite Pep Guardiolas diving accusation. The Manchester City boss made the claim at the weekend when the Senegal international was booked after going down in the penalt...

Indonesia axe coach after World Cup losing streak

Indonesia will search for a new national team coach after football officials announced Simon McMenemy would be sacked following this months World Cup qualifier against Malaysia. The Football Association of Indonesia PSSI said it would part ...

China's forex reserves expand in October

Chinas foreign exchange reserves, the largest in the world, stood at USD 3.1052 trillion at the end of October, official data showed on Thursday. The amount increased by USD 12.7 billion, or 0.4 per cent from the end of September, according...

Air pollution in Delhi did not drop by 25 % as claimed by AAP govt: Greenpeace

The Delhi governments claim of a 25 per cent reduction in air pollution levels over the past few years is not true, environment NGO Greenpeace India said on Thursday. Historical ambient air quality monitoring and satellite data coupled with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019