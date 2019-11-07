International Development News
JNU admin urges students to end protest against draft hostel manual

  New Delhi
  Updated: 07-11-2019 21:34 IST
  Created: 07-11-2019 21:24 IST
JNU admin urges students to end protest against draft hostel manual
The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration on Thursday appealed to students agitating against a draft hostel manual, which allegedly has provisions for fee hike and dress code, to end their protest as it is affecting the academic activities. The administration said it is "highly concerned" that some students have continued their agitation for days and accused the agitators of "repeatedly issuing propaganda materials with often offensive and abusive language".

"These agitations have affected normal life of a large number of innocent students from across India who are unable to concentrate on their studies, complete academic assignments and prepare for their examinations," it said in a statement. While the administration persistently tried to engage the hostel presidents in constructive dialogues, the agitators have sought to confine the provosts and hostel presidents, and prevent them from having any discussion by raising extraneous issues, the varsity said.

Students not part of the protest have become victims of incessant propaganda and campaigns in hostel messes, it said, adding many are pressured to join the agitation. "The administration appeals to the agitating students to stop their propaganda and falsehood campaigns, and spare the vast majority of innocent students who want to concentrate on their studies," it said.

The students' union has been on a strike against a draft hostel manual approved by the Inter-Hall administration, saying the manual has provisions for fee hike, dress code and curfew timings. Meanwhile, former students' union president N Sai Balaji accused the administration of targeting former office-bearers by levying hefty fines.

He said former president Geeta Kumari was fined Rs 20,000 for a protest she participated in May last year. She has been directed by the chief proctor to submit the fine within 10 days. "The administration has left no stone unturned to put out the fire of resistance that has crippled the administration's efforts at running the university at their whims and fancies," Balaji said.

He said the varsity is digging its archives of notices to target students.

