UK university plans 'Langar on Campus' to mark 550 years of Sikh religion

A UK-based university will next week host a "Langar on Campus" event, which will provide a free meal at a special pop-up community kitchen for visitors from across the city, to mark the 550 years since the founding of the Sikh religion. The annual event at Birmingham City University is usually held in February or March. It will take place next Tuesday to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

"This event is open to all regardless of color, background or religion. It's an amazing event as we are spreading Guru Nanak Dev Ji's message of humanity and serving other people," said Karanjit Kaur, President of the Sikh Society at Birmingham City University's Students' Union. "We are celebrating this event very early this year as the date we have chosen is very special to us Sikhs. This date was the start of our religion when our first Guru created Sikhi," Kaur said.

The celebration is being organized by members of the Sikh Society at Birmingham City University's Students' Union and representatives from the British Organisation of Sikh Students. It will run between 11 am and 3.30 pm at the university's campus at Millennium Point in Birmingham city center next Tuesday.

"Langar is an important institution of Sikhism where free food is offered to anyone who attends, and thousands of people have visited Birmingham City University's Langar on Campus since it first began in 2016," the varsity said in a statement. "The purpose of having Langar on Campus is to promote oneness and equality no matter what race, culture, religion and status," said Sukhbir Singh, Vice-President of the Sikh Society at Birmingham City University Students' Union.

"It was started by our first Guru, hence why the Langar on Campus is being held earlier this year to celebrate the 550th Gurpurab of our Guru Ji. From previous years we've noticed that doing this seva provides an excellent opportunity for Sikh students to engage positively in their student life," Singh said.

