International Development News
Development News Edition

UK university plans 'Langar on Campus' to mark 550 years of Sikh religion

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 17:46 IST
UK university plans 'Langar on Campus' to mark 550 years of Sikh religion
Image Credit: Pixabay

A UK-based university will next week host a "Langar on Campus" event, which will provide a free meal at a special pop-up community kitchen for visitors from across the city, to mark the 550 years since the founding of the Sikh religion. The annual event at Birmingham City University is usually held in February or March. It will take place next Tuesday to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

"This event is open to all regardless of color, background or religion. It's an amazing event as we are spreading Guru Nanak Dev Ji's message of humanity and serving other people," said Karanjit Kaur, President of the Sikh Society at Birmingham City University's Students' Union. "We are celebrating this event very early this year as the date we have chosen is very special to us Sikhs. This date was the start of our religion when our first Guru created Sikhi," Kaur said.

The celebration is being organized by members of the Sikh Society at Birmingham City University's Students' Union and representatives from the British Organisation of Sikh Students. It will run between 11 am and 3.30 pm at the university's campus at Millennium Point in Birmingham city center next Tuesday.

"Langar is an important institution of Sikhism where free food is offered to anyone who attends, and thousands of people have visited Birmingham City University's Langar on Campus since it first began in 2016," the varsity said in a statement. "The purpose of having Langar on Campus is to promote oneness and equality no matter what race, culture, religion and status," said Sukhbir Singh, Vice-President of the Sikh Society at Birmingham City University Students' Union.

"It was started by our first Guru, hence why the Langar on Campus is being held earlier this year to celebrate the 550th Gurpurab of our Guru Ji. From previous years we've noticed that doing this seva provides an excellent opportunity for Sikh students to engage positively in their student life," Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Santosh Rangnekar quits as BCCI CFO

The Indian Cricket Boards chief financial officer Santosh Rangnekar tendered his resignation on Friday, becoming the first high-profile executive of the CoA era to quit. Rangnekar was BCCIs first-ever CFO and remained under the scanner for ...

UPDATE 7-Protesters peacefully mourn dead student across Hong Kong

Protesters gathered across Hong Kong to mourn a university undergraduate who died on Friday after falling in a car park during pro-democracy demonstrations this week, a death that could yet trigger more unrest. Chow Tsz-lok, who studied at ...

IAG chief Walsh says he plans to retire in the next two years

Willie Walsh, the chief executive of British Airways owner IAG, said on Friday he planned to retire within the next two years.I have indicated that Im clearly getting closer to retirement... the board has been working for some time, as you ...

Inox Wind reports Rs 45 cr loss in Q2

Wind turbine maker Inox Wind on Friday reported consolidated net loss of Rs 45.6 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal, mainly due to lower revenues. The company had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter end...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019