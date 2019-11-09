IDP Foundation chosen for HundrED.org education funder collection

The IDP Foundation, Inc. (IDPF), a private nonprofit foundation dedicated to encouraging and supporting the development of innovative and sustainable solutions to complex global issues, today announced it has been named to the HundrED.org global Education Funders Collection.

HundrED.org is a Finnish nonproﬁt that seeks and shares inspiring innovations in K-12 education worldwide. In response to recent HundrED research regarding the needs of education innovators, the organization released its ﬁrst global​ ​Education Funders Collection​ at this year's ​HundrED Innovation Summit​. The collection highlights funders who align with HundrED's mission of investing in innovations that are impactful and scalable while supporting 21st-century skills.

"We're proud to be a part of the inaugural HundrED Education Funders Collection as it will help us achieve our mission of supporting entrepreneurs who are developing and scaling self-sustaining education enterprises in underserved communities," said Irene Pritzker, President and CEO of IDPF. "We believe everyone should have equal access to education because it's the best way to solve the world's most challenging problems, and provides hope and economic opportunity to individuals and their communities."

IDPF's keystone initiative, IDP Rising Schools Program (IDPRSP), provides financial literacy and school management training and access to loans to low-fee private schools (LFPS) in Ghana. IDPRSP is conducted in partnership with Sinapi Aba Trust (a Ghanaian microfinance institution). Having reached 600 schools and nearly 140,000 students, the program is actively scaling to reach over 450 more schools within the next 5 years. In addition to the IDP Rising Schools Program, IDPF provides grants for education initiatives, medical research, social enterprise solutions, advocacy, and memberships.

Pritzker noted that HundrED.org also launched a new platform at the summit that's designed to bring innovators, implementers, advisors, educators, and funders together to help each other solve their unique challenges. The platform, called HundrED Connect, will provide selected global and spotlight innovators with exclusive and complimentary access to the network so they can create valuable connections with other innovators and funders. Funding organizations, such as IDPF, that have been named to the Education Funders Collection will be featured on the platform so that education innovators can easily find critical information, including the funder's target benefactors and regions, investment themes, support structures, average grant amounts, and eligibility requirements.

"We share a passion with HundrED for helping children around the world in sustainable ways," said Pritzker. "Our funding focuses on helping organizations move away from aid-dependent programs and toward self-sustaining solutions. HundrED's new platform will help us reach like-minded innovators so that we can help them implement positive and lasting change."

(With inputs from IDP Foundation)