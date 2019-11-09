International Development News
Development News Edition

IDP Foundation chosen for HundrED.org education funder collection

The IDP Foundation, Inc. (IDPF), a private non-profit foundation dedicated to encouraging and supporting the development of innovative and sustainable solutions to complex global issues, today announced it has been named to the HundrED.org global Education Funders Collection.

IDP Foundation chosen for HundrED.org education funder collection

The IDP Foundation, Inc. (IDPF), a private nonprofit foundation dedicated to encouraging and supporting the development of innovative and sustainable solutions to complex global issues, today announced it has been named to the HundrED.org global Education Funders Collection.

HundrED.org is a Finnish nonproﬁt that seeks and shares inspiring innovations in K-12 education worldwide. In response to recent HundrED research regarding the needs of education innovators, the organization released its ﬁrst global​ ​Education Funders Collection​ at this year's ​HundrED Innovation Summit​. The collection highlights funders who align with HundrED's mission of investing in innovations that are impactful and scalable while supporting 21st-century skills.

"We're proud to be a part of the inaugural HundrED Education Funders Collection as it will help us achieve our mission of supporting entrepreneurs who are developing and scaling self-sustaining education enterprises in underserved communities," said Irene Pritzker, President and CEO of IDPF. "We believe everyone should have equal access to education because it's the best way to solve the world's most challenging problems, and provides hope and economic opportunity to individuals and their communities."

IDPF's keystone initiative, IDP Rising Schools Program (IDPRSP), provides financial literacy and school management training and access to loans to low-fee private schools (LFPS) in Ghana. IDPRSP is conducted in partnership with Sinapi Aba Trust (a Ghanaian microfinance institution). Having reached 600 schools and nearly 140,000 students, the program is actively scaling to reach over 450 more schools within the next 5 years. In addition to the IDP Rising Schools Program, IDPF provides grants for education initiatives, medical research, social enterprise solutions, advocacy, and memberships.

Pritzker noted that HundrED.org also launched a new platform at the summit that's designed to bring innovators, implementers, advisors, educators, and funders together to help each other solve their unique challenges. The platform, called HundrED Connect, will provide selected global and spotlight innovators with exclusive and complimentary access to the network so they can create valuable connections with other innovators and funders. Funding organizations, such as IDPF, that have been named to the Education Funders Collection will be featured on the platform so that education innovators can easily find critical information, including the funder's target benefactors and regions, investment themes, support structures, average grant amounts, and eligibility requirements.

"We share a passion with HundrED for helping children around the world in sustainable ways," said Pritzker. "Our funding focuses on helping organizations move away from aid-dependent programs and toward self-sustaining solutions. HundrED's new platform will help us reach like-minded innovators so that we can help them implement positive and lasting change."

(With inputs from IDP Foundation)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

It is AIMPLB's right to file review petition but Ayodhya matter should just end here: Shia cleric

Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad on Saturday stated that though it is All India Muslim Personal Law Boards AIMPLB right to file review petition but the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid matter should just end here. We humbly accept the SC...

Case filed against 2 persons for posting inflammatory messages

Police have booked two persons here for allegedly posting inflammatory messages on social media against the backdrop of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. Police said the social media and internet monitoring cell o...

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar to address world tolerance summit

Super 30 fame mathematician Anand Kumar has been invited to address a two-day World Tolerance Summit beginning November 13 in Dubai. The summit is an initiative of the International Institute for Tolerance, as part of UAEs Prime Minister a...

Fresh landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, thousands stranded

A fresh landslide blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Saturday, leaving thousands of commuters stranded at various places, officials said. The traffic on the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Ka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019