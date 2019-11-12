International Development News
Development News Edition

Students should pursue knoweldge throughout life: Irani

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:02 IST
Students should pursue knoweldge throughout life: Irani

Education was not a one-stop arrangement and students should pursue knowledge throughout their life to attain excellence, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said. The Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Textiles was addressing students at the Annual Convocation of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) here.

"Education is not a one-stop arrangement...If you seek knowledge for the rest of your life, you will attain excellence," she said. Education was not limited to an institution, Irani said noting that the Convocation Day was not the end of the students' relationship with their institution but the beginning of a new chapter.

Around 1,700 students, including research scholars graduated from the city-based deemed varsity on Tuesday, with the Union Minister giving away the certificates and medals to the meritorious. Irani, a former HRD Minister, pointed out that while a total of 331 research papers were published in the country in 2006, the number increased to 3,301 in 2016 and lauded premier varsities in the country like IIMs and IITs for the turnaround.

"This was possible as institutions like VIT, IITs and IIMs made a concerted effort" in this connection, Irani said. She urged students to explore the possibility of incubating start-ups in their institutions.

Earlier, G Viswanathan, Chancellor of the University, urged more public spending in the education sector. He suggested the government should offer free higher education, at least for women to reach its goals.

India had more potential to become an education "superpower," he added. PTI SA VS VS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Jailed Catalan leader could have sought immunity from European Parliament -court adviser

A jailed Catalan separatist leader elected to the European Parliament while in detention had the right to ask lawmakers to decide whether to uphold his immunity, an adviser to the European Court of Justice said on Tuesday. The advice from A...

BJP leader Baidyanath Ram joins JMM, to contest from Latehar

BJP leader Baidyanath Ram joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and got the ticket to contest from Latehar SC assembly seat, a JMM statement said here on Tuesday. Ram, who was a two-time minister BJP-led NDA governments in the state, was denied...

UDF disrupts Kerala assembly proceedings over KIIFB, KIAL

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday with opposition UDF accusing the LDF government of not allowing the CAG to examine accounts of KIIFB and KIAL to hide its corruption, a charge rejected by the latter. The Congre...

Two arrested in fake job racket

Mumbai polices crime branch busted a fake job racket, by arresting two persons for allegedly cheating people with the promise of jobs in Gulf countries, police said here on Tuesday. The Unit-1 of the crime branch arrested Akram Sharif Shai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019