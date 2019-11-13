International Development News
Development News Edition

Protesting JNU students paint 'messages' for VC inside admin block

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 22:24 IST
Protesting JNU students paint 'messages' for VC inside admin block

Students staging a protest in the JNU painted various messages for vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar inside the administration block of the university on Wednesday as they barged inside the building to talk to him about the hostel fee hike. By evening, the fee hike saw a partial rollback and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration said the clauses in the Draft Hostel Manual pertaining to the dress code and curfew timings were also removed.

During the day, hundreds of students, led by the JNUSU, barged inside the administration block to talk to the VC and on not finding him and other officials in the building, painted messages on the walls near his office. "You are not our VC. Go back to your Sangh," they wrote on one of the doors to the VC's office. Another message written on the floor outside the office read, "Mamidala, Bye, Bye Forever."

"Bring Back Najeeb" was yet another message from the students for the VC on one of the walls and on a clock inside the administration block, they wrote, "Time 4 Revolution." Najeeb Ahmed, a first-year M.Sc Biotechnology student of JNU, went missing under suspicious circumstances on October 15, 2016 from his hostel on the university campus. He remains untraceable.

On one of the walls of the administration block, the students wrote, "RIP VC." "Look at what they are doing. They should show some respect," a JNU official said.

The students were protesting at the administration block against the Draft Hostel Manual, which they said had provisions for a fee hike, curfew timings and a dress code. By evening, the university said there was a partial rollback of the fee hike and the clauses pertaining to the dress code and curfew were also removed.

The administration block houses the offices of top JNU officials, including that of the VC, and is also known as the "Pink Palace". Meanwhile, the Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) staged protests in solidarity with the students at the Jamia Millia Islamia, Ambedkar University and Delhi University (DU).

In DU, they burnt an effigy symbolising a fee hike and the alleged police brutalities on protesting JNU students outside the AICTE auditorium on Monday. In Ambedkar University, they took out a protest march against the hostel fee hike in JNU and the New Education Policy, which they claimed had provisions for privatisation of education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Chaos in Hong Kong as pro-democracy protests 'blossom everywhere'

Hong Kong, Nov 13 AFP Pro-democracy protesters Wednesday stepped up a blossom everywhere campaign of road blocks and vandalism across Hong Kong that has crippled the international financial hub this week and ignited some of the worst violen...

UPDATE 2-UK's Royal Mail wins bid to block Christmas strikes

British postal company Royal Mail on Wednesday won a high court injunction to stop strikes by its biggest union around the time of a national election on Dec. 12 and in the busy run-up to Christmas. Members of the Communication Workers Unio...

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Tunisia's parliament picks moderate Islamist party leader as speaker

Tunisias new parliament on Wednesday elected Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, as its speaker after the rival Heart of Tunisia party backed him, opening the way for a possible coalition government between the...

FACTBOX-'I can do whatever I want': Quotes, reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

Below are quotations from the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee impeachment hearing into allegations about Trumps dealings with Ukraine and noteworthy outside reaction.HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, SPEAKING THIS MORNING TO ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019