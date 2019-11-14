Teachers protest against new education policy

Teachers from various universities of the national capital on Thursday took out a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar against the New Education Policy and several other issues. The issue of the Jawaharlal Nehru University's hostel fee hike also echoed in the march. JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh participated in the march.

The march also saw a huge presence of students from various universities. They raised slogans against the government.

Teachers are currently at the Barakhamba Road.

