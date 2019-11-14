International Development News
Development News Edition

Teachers protest against new education policy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 13:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 13:36 IST
Teachers protest against new education policy

Teachers from various universities of the national capital on Thursday took out a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar against the New Education Policy and several other issues. The issue of the Jawaharlal Nehru University's hostel fee hike also echoed in the march. JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh participated in the march.

The march also saw a huge presence of students from various universities. They raised slogans against the government.

Teachers are currently at the Barakhamba Road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

This Children s Day Lil Goodness Urges Millennial Moms to Inculcate Good and Healthy Eating Habits for Their Kids

India ranks 113 in 176 countries on childrens well-being, according to End of Childhood Index, a report recently released by Save the Children FSSAI issues draft guidelines to reduce intake of junk foods in and around educational institut...

UK tells EU will not name commissioner before election

Brussels, Nov 14 AFP The UK government has written to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to say it will not nominate a British member to her top team before its December 12 election. We have written to the EU to confirm that pre-election guidanc...

Cambodia PM orders release of opposition members jailed for 'coup' bid

Phnom Penh, Nov 14 AFP Cambodian leader Hun Sen ordered the release Thursday of dozens of opponents and activists that authorities accused of helping his arch-rival plot a coup. The arrests were linked to attempts by opposition figurehead S...

Amit Shah to attend India's day-night Test at Eden Gardens

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Indias first ever day-night Test along with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on November 22. An hour-long programme has also been planned in the evening in which sports...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019