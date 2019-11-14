International Development News
Development News Edition

Government Printing Works reviewing contract following children fall ill

The affected examination papers, which were printed by the service provider for Grade 11 examination papers, were recalled.

Government Printing Works reviewing contract following children fall ill
The Government Printing Works said it did not usually outsource the printing of examination papers. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Government Printing Works (GPW) says it is reviewing the contract it has with a service provider following an incident in which children and educators in Limpopo fell ill after inhaling an unpleasant smell from examination papers.

The affected examination papers, which were printed by the service provider for Grade 11 examination papers, were recalled.

The subjects affected were Maths Literacy paper two, Geography paper one and two and Home Languages.

The Government Printing Works said it did not usually outsource the printing of examination papers.

"The air-conditioning system at the GPW's printing facility unexpectedly became faulty and stopped working. This situation called for immediate intervention and we got a contractor to help us manage the volumes we needed to print timeously.

"The printing service provider may have used paper which contains chemicals that led to the people falling sick. I need to emphasize that GPW remains committed to the printing of state security documents, and has the capacity and capability to deliver on these products and services," said GPW Acting CEO Alinah Fosi in a statement.

Replacement papers have been printed by Government Printing Works and they have already been delivered to the affected districts, for examinations scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Therefore there are no anticipated disruptions to the examinations in these districts.

Fosi said the Government Printing Works is working with relevant role-players to investigate the source of the problem which resulted in the examination papers having a paint-like smell.

She said air-conditioners are critical in the printing environment because these machines use sophisticated electronic instruments to measure the printing process and these instruments are sensitive to high temperatures.

Once the temperature is too high, the machines automatically switch to failure mode and shut down, to prevent permanent damage.

"This is a risk that requires a long-term solution for the maintenance of our air-conditioners to ensure that GPW does not find itself in a similar situation in the future."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Risk of European recession "very low" - ECB's De Guindos

The likelihood of the European economy falling into recession is very low the European Central Banks Vice President Luis De Guindos said on Thursday but cautioned about an ongoing period of sub-par growth in the bloc. De Guindos made the co...

Artificial Sweeteners, an Alternative to the Sumptuous Silent Killer - Sugar

The Debate Continues, Says HEAL Foundation NEW DELHI, Nov. 14, 2019 PRNewswire -- India has the highest number of adults with type 2 Diabetes across the world. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that there were 72 million case...

Jaipur Foot event in Capitol Hill next week

An event on Indias iconic Jaipur Foot will be held in the US Capitol Hill next week, celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the organisers said. The Jaipur Foot, a prosthetic limb, was developed in 1968 by a group of emi...

Soccer-Under-fire Courtois says he is among world's best keepers

Belgiums Thibaut Courtois says he is among the worlds leading goalkeepers despite facing criticism over his form for Real Madrid in recent months. Ive shown that I belong among the best in the world. There are perhaps 10 great goalkeepers a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019