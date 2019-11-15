Spl science school inaugurated in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

A special science and technology school was inaugurated in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash and Advisor on Education Zia Ullah Bangsah formally inaugurated the Baba Guru Nanak School of Science, Technology, Education, Art and Maths.

Speaking on the occasion, Bangash said all minority communities in KP province enjoy rights like majority community members. He said the school would start courses from coming Monday.

Education Adviser Bangash said the government would continue to facilitate minorities in getting education and all basic amenities.

