International Development News
Development News Edition

Spl science school inaugurated in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

  • PTI
  • |
  • Peshawar
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 18:08 IST
Spl science school inaugurated in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

A special science and technology school was inaugurated in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash and Advisor on Education Zia Ullah Bangsah formally inaugurated the Baba Guru Nanak School of Science, Technology, Education, Art and Maths.

Speaking on the occasion, Bangash said all minority communities in KP province enjoy rights like majority community members. He said the school would start courses from coming Monday.

Education Adviser Bangash said the government would continue to facilitate minorities in getting education and all basic amenities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi lays down mechanism to map unique client code with demat account

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday put in place a mechanism for stock exchanges and depositories to map the unique client code UCC with the demat account of a client. Stock exchanges and depositories shall map the existing UCCs with t...

India, UK enhancing defence ties: British High Commissioner

The 2021 version of naval exercise between India and the UK could be the most complex and sophisticated one yet, British High Commissioner Sir Dominic Asquith said on Friday, highlighting deepening bilateral defense ties. He also said a lia...

UPDATE 2-Ex-finance chief Safadi agrees to be put forward as Lebanon's PM

Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, has agreed to be Lebanons prime minister if he wins the support of leading parties, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Friday.The consensus on the wealthy 75-year-old, who has had extensive bu...

Chinese swimmer Sun, facing lengthy ban, rejects dope test charge

Montreux Switzerland, Nov 15 AFP Chinese swimming star Sun Yang, facing a ban of up to eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, told the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday that testers were at fault by failing to identify t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019