International Development News
Development News Edition

Liberal education emerging as crucial 21st century component: Ex-ISRO chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 21:43 IST
Liberal education emerging as crucial 21st century component: Ex-ISRO chief

Liberal education is emerging as a crucial 21st century educational component, exploring the relationship among sciences and humanities, mathematics and art, and medicine and physics, according to former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan. He said a comprehensive liberal education develops all capacities of human beings, intellectual, aesthetics, social, physical, emotional and moral, in an integrated manner. "This is turn helps in developing critical thinking, improving communication skills and fostering aesthetic sensibilities," he said, adding in short, a liberal education will prepare one to be a thinking citizen for a lifetime.

Addressing students of TERI School of Advanced Studies at its 12th annual convocation on Thursday, Kasturirangan hailed the role of the Indian space program under Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the last 50 years, saying "we can proudly claim about our capabilities as one of most versatile and sophisticated in nature anywhere in the world". He said space data is deployed in India for many interesting applications, including periodic mapping of land use and land cover towards understanding the interactive processes between land, soil and water with implications to the productivity of the land. He also spoke about developing strategies and policies regarding conservation and preservation of the Western Ghats.

Kasturirangan awarded 19 doctoral degrees and 229 master's degrees at the convocation. He was conferred the degree of Doctor of Philosophy, honoris causa, for his contribution in the ﬁeld of sustainability and education. Meanwhile, a two-day international workshop on "Strengthening International Agribusiness Trade: Stakeholder Dialogue and Partnerships Towards SDGs", organised by TERI School of Advanced Studies, concluded on Friday.

The workshop was held to "prioritise action plan for strengthening international agribusiness trade from emerging countries to developed countries, and to initiate stakeholder dialogue and facilitate stakeholder partnerships between actors of food supply chains from developing and developed countries".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely for helmet swing

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely for attacking another player with a helmet, the National Football League NFL said on Friday. Garrett, who Cleveland selected with the first overall draft pick in 2...

Our vision is not limited to forming govt: Gadkari

The vision of the RSS and its affiliated organisations is not limited to forming government but it is more about nation-building, senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said here on Friday. He was speaking at a function organised by the Akhil Bha...

Ousted ambassador felt 'big threat;' Trump assails her anew

Eds Adding more details, incorporating related series Washington, Nov 15 AP Former US Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch provided chilling detail in Trump impeachment hearings Friday of the big threat she felt upon suddenly being ousted f...

Winter session of Assam Assembly from Nov 28

The seven-day winter session of the Assam Assembly will begin from November 28, a statement from the assembly secretariat said hereThe proceedings of the first day of the session include Oath of Affirmation by the newly elected members and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019