Labourer crushed under hydra machine in Rohtang tunnel

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 13:35 IST
A labourer, working in the Rohtang tunnel on the Leh-Manali highway, was crushed under a hydra machine on Saturday morning, the police said. Navneet Parmar, a resident of Shiva village in Sirmour district, was working in the 8.8-km-long tunnel being built under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas, when the incident occurred, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The police officer said Parmar was taken to Mission Hospital, Manali, where he was declared brought dead. A case against the hydra machine operator has been registered and further investigation was on, he said.

