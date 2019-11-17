International Development News
Development News Edition

JNU teachers say admin open to talk to elected hostel representatives to end students' protest

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 17:18 IST
JNU teachers say admin open to talk to elected hostel representatives to end students' protest
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A section of Jawaharlal Nehru University teachers on Sunday said the JNU administration was open to dialogue with elected hostel representatives but not with the "non-notified" students' union to end the standoff by students over the hike in hostel fees. Umesh Kadam, the dean of students, said he has not yet notified the students' union.

"The (poll) results are still lying with me in my office in a sealed envelope. The election commission announced the results without taking that sealed envelope from me. How can we notify the students' union when the results are still with me," he said. "The administration has announced a partial rollback and we are open to dialogue. We are ready to talk to the elected hostel representatives and work out the modalities," he said.

Asked about the students' union, Kadam said, "Why should we talk to them when they are not notified?" He added that the administration is open to dialogue but only with the elected representatives and not the "non-notified" union. The students have been protesting for nearly three weeks against the draft hostel manual, which had provisions for the hostel fee hike, dress code, and curfew timings. Last week, after the protest spilled over, the JNU administration partially rolled back the increase in hostel fees and removed the deadline for students to return to their hostels and suggested a dress code for them.

Still, the students continued their protest, saying the decisions did not address their grievances completely and termed the roll back an "eyewash". JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has urged students to end the protest, saying dialogue cannot be dictated through "coercion and illegal methods". The students, however, said the administration has been issuing "thinly veiled threats" to them and teachers supporting them.

On Sunday, professor Vandana Mishra, an associate dean of the university, said she was confined to her classroom for nearly 28 hours, allegedly by members of the students' union. "They wanted me to accept the demands of the students' union which I couldn't have because it has not yet been notified. They wanted me to reject the hostel manual which I didn't want to because it's needed," she said.

Mishra said the fees were hiked because the University Grants Commission has directed universities to generate internal receipts for hostels. "When I refused to agree, they asked me to sign on a pre-drafted resignation letter. I refused to sign it and they confined me," she said.

Mishra said the students did not offer any alternatives to what could be done but were misbehaving with her. "It is our appeal to students to resume classes. The semester-end exams are near and academic work has to be done," she said. Meanwhile, the university registrar Pramod Kumar also appealed to students to get back to classes.

"Due to the ongoing strike by a group of students, thousands of students who wish to participate in the JNU academic programs and plan to complete their academic requirements for continuance in the university, are adversely affected," he said. "It is in the interest of the students to adhere to the academic norms and academic calendar of the university according to which they need to appear in the end-semester examination that commences from December 12," he said.

The last date for submission of M.Phil. dissertation/Ph.D. thesis in the schools and forwarding the same to the evaluation branch is December 31 for the monsoon semester. "Since the academic calendar has been approved by the Academic Council and the Executive Council, there is going to be no relaxation in the above deadlines," he said.

If the academic requirements are not met in time, thousands of students may be affected by damaging their future career prospects, he added. The students' union has said it will take out a march to Parliament on Monday, when the winter session will begin, to protest against the hostel fee hike and appeal MPs to take up their cause.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bolivian interim leader meets UN envoy amid violence fears

A UN envoy met with Bolivias interim president Saturday to find a way out of the countrys political crisis while the world body expressed concern the situation could spin out of control amid a rising death toll. On leaving the meeting with ...

TN trounces Vidarbha, emerges group topper

Tamil Nadu thrashed Vidarbha by 113 runs on Sunday in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament here to advance to the super league stage as the group topper. Three teams-Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Kerala- finished...

Indian man arrested for illegally carrying USD 25,000 in Nepal airport

An Indian national has been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport here for illegally possessing huge amount of foreign currency. Satyanarayan Ramacharya, 35, was held when he was about to board a Dubai-bound Oman Air flight on Satur...

UPDATE 3-Saudi Aramco in race for IPO record with $1.7 trillion top value

Saudi Aramco is worth up to 1.7 trillion at the price range set by the oil giant on Sunday, below the 2 trillion sought by Saudis crown prince but putting it in the running to become the worlds biggest IPO.Aramco cannot sell its shares dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019