International Development News
Development News Edition

Return to classes, exams are near: JNU VC to protesting students

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 22:13 IST
Return to classes, exams are near: JNU VC to protesting students

JNU Vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar urged the protesting students on Sunday to return to their classes as exams are near. In a video message released on the varsity's website, he said he has been getting e-mails from worried parents and students about the situation in the university which is affecting academic activities.

"If we still continue with the strike and cause academic loss, it is going to affect future of thousands of students. "From tomorrow, a new week will begin and I request the students to come back to the classes and resume your research activities. From December 12, the semester exams will start and if you do not attend classes, it will affect your future goals," Kumar said.

On Sunday, a section of teachers also held a press conference and claimed that a handful of students have terrorised other pupils and are not allowing them to attend classes. "There are 8,000 students in the university and at least 6,000 of them want to attend classes. But 200 or so students are not allowing them and have created an atmosphere of terror," said one of the professors at the press conference.

University registrar Pramod Kumar also appealed to students to get back to classes. "Due to the ongoing strike by a group of students, thousands of students who wish to participate in the JNU academic programmes and plan to complete their academic requirements for continuance in the university, are adversely affected," he said in a circular.

"It is in the interest of the students to adhere to the academic norms and academic calendar of the university according to which they need to appear in the end-semester examination that commences from December 12," he said. The last date for submission of MPhil dissertation and PhD thesis in the schools and forwarding the same to the evaluation branch is December 31 for the monsoon semester.

"Since the academic calender has been approved by the Academic Council and the Executive Council, there is going to be no relaxation in the above deadlines," the registrar said. If the academic requirements are not met in time, thousands of students may be affected, he added.

The students' union has said it will take out a march to Parliament on Monday, when the winter session will begin, to protest against the hostel fee hike and appeal lawmakers to take up their cause.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath holds talks with US Def Secretary with focus on Indo-Pacific

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday held talks with US Defence Secretary Mark T Esper here on a range of strategic issues including situation in the Indo-Pacific region and ways to further bolster bilateral security cooperation. The me...

RPT-Soccer-Record crowd sees Arsenal beat Spurs 2-0 in WSL derby

A record FA Womens Super League WSL crowd of 38,262 saw second-half goals by Arsenals Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema give the champions a hard-fought 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the first top-flight North London derby on Sunday. Arsena...

UPDATE 2-Unions threaten to ground South Africa's aviation industry

Striking unions threatened to shut down South Africas entire aviation industry on Sunday by extending industrial action beyond state-run South African Airways.SAA has cancelled hundreds of flights since the strike began on Friday, saying th...

UPDATE 4-Iran's Khamenei backs fuel price hike, blames 'sabotage' for unrest

Irans Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed the gasoline price rises that have caused nationwide protests, which he blamed on the Islamic Republics opponents and foreign foes. Some people are no doubt worried by this decision ... but sabo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019