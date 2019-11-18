International Development News
Development News Edition

Donations scheme to see $62.5 million in funding go to schools

“I’m really pleased that this scheme is going to give 1,563 schools guaranteed extra funding next year and that those communities won’t be under pressure to pay donations,” Chris Hipkins said.

Donations scheme to see $62.5 million in funding go to schools
“It builds on us making the first year of tertiary education free, the first two years fees-free for industry training and scrapping fees for NCEA and scholarship exams,” Chris Hipkins said. Image Credit: Pixabay

The families of more than 416,000 students will be better off next year as their schools have signed up to the Government's donations scheme, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

The scheme will see almost $62.5 million in additional Government funding go to schools nationwide next year.

"I'm really pleased that this scheme is going to give 1,563 schools guaranteed extra funding next year and that those communities won't be under pressure to pay donations," Chris Hipkins said.

"We know how difficult it can be for parents to afford the donations that schools request. Our scheme will take the significant financial pressure off many kiwi families.

"From Tai Tokerau to Southland the scheme has been recognized by almost 90% of eligible schools nationwide as an opportunity to secure more funding for the things they want to do more of, whether that's additional sporting equipment, technology, school trips or something specific to that community.

"It's a win for schools and families. Students will get to enjoy the benefits of the additional funding without families feeling under pressure to find the money within their own household budget.

"The donations scheme is an annual opt-in process which means the schools that chose not to opt-in may choose to do so in a subsequent year.

"We know that every community is different and I'm pleased that we've been able to recognize that by giving decile 1-7 schools the opportunity to decide on the best funding option for themselves and for their communities this year and in future years.

"As part of this scheme more financial advisors are available at the Ministry.

"As they do currently, these staff will support schools who need financial advice while they embed the donations policy for the first time.

"The donations scheme is part of the Government's plan to make education more affordable for students and families.

"It builds on us making the first year of tertiary education free, the first two years fees-free for industry training and scrapping fees for NCEA and scholarship exams," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Noah Centineo has a heart of gold: Alexis Ren

Model Alexis Ren says her boyfriend, actor Noah Centineo, is a gem of a person. The 22-year-old model, who sparked dating rumours with the Charlies Angels star in September, called the actor amazing.Hes amazing. His heart is really that gen...

You've had 37 'Spider-Man' movies: Banks on 'Charlie's Angels' reboot criticism

Charlies Angels director Elizabeth Banks has responded to the criticism she has been facing for rebooting the action comedy series, saying at a time when franchises are being rehashed, questioning the revival of another popular intellectual...

Pak PM Imran Khan advises Sarfaraz to focus on domestic cricket to get back to national team

Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised sacked Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to focus on domestic cricket to get back to the national team. Khan, the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Cricket Board and a former captain, also backed the appointmen...

Cong must lead Oppn in Parliament to expose 'utter mismanagement' of economy: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said his party must lead the Opposition in Parliament to expose the utter mismanagement of the economy by the Modi government. He also alleged that the government refuses to accept valid critic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019