International Development News
Development News Edition

Heavy deployment of police outside JNU ahead of protest march to Parliament

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 11:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 10:46 IST
Heavy deployment of police outside JNU ahead of protest march to Parliament

In the wake of a protest march to Parliament by the JNU Students' Union against hostel fee hike, heavy police deployment was made outside the university's campus on Monday. The agitation comes on the first day of the Parliament's Winter Session, which will end on December 13.

The students' protest against the increase in hostel fee is going on for the past three weeks, even as the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Wednesday announced a partial rollback of the hike. The union had termed the decision an "eyewash". Ten companies are deployed outside JNU, police said. One company comprises 70 to 80 personnel.

The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) expressed concern over the deployment of police outside the varsity. "The massive police deployment and barricading at the gates of the JNU campus, which on the face of it appears to be only for the purpose of preventing the students from taking out their planned march to Parliament," it said.

"Such measures or use of force to thwart the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights and to impede the students from peacefully taking their voice beyond the campus would be extremely unfortunate and the JNUTA hopes that no such situation will eventually arise," the association said. Police officials said adequate security arrangements have also been made along the route of the march.

Police personnel have been deployed at all entry points leading to Parliament, a senior police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

China confirms aircraft carrier sailed through Taiwan Strait

China confirmed on Monday that its first domestically built aircraft carrier had sailed through the Taiwan Strait for routine training and tests after Taipei accused Beijing of intimidation around upcoming elections. The ship, which has yet...

10 killed in road accident in Bikaner

Ten people were killed and 22 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthans Bikaner district on Monday, police said. Earlier, police had put the death toll at 14.The accident took place early in the morning in Dungar...

Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck petition for release of Snyder cut version of 'Justice League'

Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck have joined the chorus for demanding the Snyder cut version of their film Justice League. Fans of the DC Extended Universe DCEU long believe that an original cut from director Zack Snyder of the 2017 film exists an...

Heavy deployment of police outside JNU ahead of protest march to Parliament

In the wake of a protest march to Parliament by the JNU Students Union against hostel fee hike, heavy police deployment was made outside the universitys campus on Monday. The agitation comes on the first day of the Parliaments Winter Sessio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019