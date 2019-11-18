International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian sent over 202k students to US in 2018-19, second largest after China: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 16:53 IST
Indian sent over 202k students to US in 2018-19, second largest after China: Report

India sent more than 202,000 students to the US in 2018-19, the second largest after China which for the tenth consecutive year remained the largest source of foreign students in America, according to a report released on Monday. The '2019 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange' said the number of foreign students in the US set an all-time high in the 2018/19 academic year, the fourth consecutive year with more than one million international students.

The data from the US Department of Commerce stated that international students contributed USD 44.7 billion to the US economy in 2018, an increase of 5.5 percent from the previous year. For the tenth consecutive year, China has remained the largest source of international students in the US in 2018-19 with 369,548 students and India with 202,014 students sends the second largest number of foreign students to the United States, the report said.

The total number of international students was 1,095,299, a 0.05 percent increase over last year, it said, adding that international students make up 5.5 percent of the total US higher education population. Students from India and China account for more than 50 percent of international students, said the report that was released by the Institute of International Education (IIE) and US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

"We are happy to see the continued growth in the number of international students in the United States and US students studying abroad," said Marie Royce, Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs. "Promoting international student mobility remains a top priority for the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and we want even more students in the future to see the United States as the best destination to earn their degrees," she said.

According to the report, China remained the largest source of international students in the United States in 2018/19 with 369,548 students in undergraduate, graduate, non-degree, and optional practical training (OPT) programs, a 1.7 percent increase from 2017/18. India (202,014, +2.9 per cent), South Korea (52,250), Saudi Arabia (37,080), and Canada (26,122, +0.8 per cent) round out the top five, the report said.

Emerging market countries showed some of the strongest growth years over year, especially Bangladesh (+10.0 percent), Brazil (+9.8 percent), Nigeria (+5.8 percent), and Pakistan (+5.6 percent), the report said. As many as 51.6 percent of international students in the US pursued STEM fields in 2018/19 and the number of international students in Math and Computer Science programs grew by 9.4 percent, surpassing Business and Management to become the second-largest field of study for international students, it said.

Engineering remained the largest academic field for international students in 2018/19, with 21.1 per cent of all international students. The number of students enrolling for the first time at a US institution in 2018/19 declined by 0.9 per cent, recovering from sharper declines the year before, it said.

According to the report, in the 2017/18 academic year, 341,751 US students participated in study abroad programmes for academic credit, a 2.7 per cent increase over the previous year. European countries remain the most popular destinations for US study abroad students with 54.9 per cent of study abroad students going to Europe in 2017/18.

The United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany hosted the most US study abroad students, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK's Johnson drops corporate tax cuts to fund spending as election nears

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was putting on hold further cuts in corporation tax and told voters he would pump the money into services such as health instead, addressing a central issue in the Dec. 12 election.We a...

EU says escalating violence in Hong Kong "unacceptable"

The European Commission said on Monday that violence in response to the escalating anti-government protests in Hong Kong was unacceptable and called on law enforcement authorities to keep their action strictly proportionate. Hong Kong polic...

Airbnb becomes a leading Olympic partner through to 2028

Airbnb on Monday announced a nine-year deal to become a leading partner of the Olympics, promising safe and sustainable accommodation for visitors and athletes families.The partnership with the International Olympic Committee will ensure th...

Absen LED Enhances Visitor Experience at Russian Oil Exposition

To mark the 80th anniversary of the VDNKh exhibition centre in Moscow, the Russia-based oil company LUKOIL opened an interactive training centre in the historical Oil Pavilion in September to celebrate the achievements of the Russian oil i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019