State universities in UP approve proposal for common minimum curriculum

Vice-chancellors of state universities of Uttar Pradesh on Monday approved the implementation of a common minimum curriculum for all under undergraduate courses offered by them. The meeting took place at the Deen Dayal Upadhayay Gorakhpur University in which the proposal of the common minimum curriculum was passed.

"We had seven meetings and came to a decision of implementing a common minimum curriculum for Undergraduate (UG) level in the beginning. Seventy per cent of the curriculum in all state universities will be common and universities can incorporate changes in the remaining 30 per cent. They could also opt for the entirety of the curriculum," Siddharth University Vice-Chancellor Prof Surendra Dubey told reporters here. The committee for preparing the common minimum curriculum was constituted two years ago and it was led by Dubey, the then VC of Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.

"The curriculum for nine subjects are prepared in DDU Gorakhpur University, eight subjects, especially science-related subjects, are prepared in Lucknow, four subjects are prepared in Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra, Purvanchal University prepared the curriculum for physics and other subject curriculum were prepared at Bareilly, Meerut etc," he said. "The common minimum curriculum which is prepared with the cooperation of all state universities will be sent to the government and after its approval, universities will adopt them," Prof Dubey said.

UGC learning-based outcome, skill development and employment-related requirements have been included in the curriculum, he added. The VCs of all state universities, including DDU Gorakhpur University, Rohilkhand University and Prayagraj University, were present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)