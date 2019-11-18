International Development News
Development News Edition

JNUSU office bearers taken by police to meet HRD secy, protesters asked to vacate the place

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 21:44 IST
JNUSU office bearers taken by police to meet HRD secy, protesters asked to vacate the place

Office-bearers of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) claimed that they met a senior HRD Ministry official over the hostel fee hike and submitted a memorandum of demands, including for sacking the vice-chancellor. There was no official word from the ministry on the meeting.

Meanwhile, thousands of protestors camping outside the Safdarjung tomb were allegedly forced by the police personnel to go back to the campus. Earlier in the evening, the police released around 100 students who were detained during the day, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon said they met GC Hosur, the joint secretary of HRD Ministry, and submitted a memorandum of demands to him. "We met him and put forth a memorandum of demands. We demanded that the HRD panel must meet the students' union and till the time the panel is working on the matter, the fee hike must be kept in abeyance. We also demanded the sacking of the vice-chancellor," Moon said.

He said the official assured them that the panel will be meeting the students' union office-bearers on Wednesday. JNUSU Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav had earlier said that a delegation of JNUSU office-bearers was being taken by police to meet the HRD secretary.

As the four JNUSU members left with police officials, the force asked the protesters, who were camping outside Safdarjung tomb to return to the university campus and pushed them back. Students and teachers alleged they were lathicharged and were being forced by the police to leave the spot. Some teachers were also injured in the baton-charge.

Police officials said the crowd was blocking the routes for ambulances of AIIMS and Safdarjung hospital, but denied all allegations of lathicharge. Around 100 JNU students, including students' union president, were detained and some were injured when police allegedly baton-charged protestors who were marching towards Parliament on the first day of Winter Session demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Merkel, Scholz push back against demands for higher public spending

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Monday brushed aside a rare joint demand from German businesses and unions that they wake up the stagnant economy by ditching the balanced budget policy and funding infrastructure...

In 'New' India, bribes, illegal commissions are called electoral bonds: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at the government over reports that it overruled the RBI to introduce electoral bonds, saying in New India, bribes and illegal commissions are called electoral bonds. The Congress on Monda...

Homebuyers have filed over 1,800 cases under insolvency law: Govt

Homebuyers have filed more than 1,800 cases against builders under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC since June 2018, the government told the Lok Sabha on Monday. These are the number of cases pending before the National Company Law Tr...

ADB to provide USD 91 mn loan for Vijayanagara Channel

The Asian Development Bank ADB will provide USD 91 million loans to modernize the Vijayanagara Channel irrigation systems and prepare river basin management plans in the Krishna river. The basin management plan will help improve irrigation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019