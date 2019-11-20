International Development News
Meeting between JNUSU office-bearers, high-power committee underway: Sources

The meeting between Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) office-bearers and the high-power committee constituted by the HRD Ministry to restore normalcy on the campus is currently underway, sources said. The meeting commenced around 10.30 am and the students' union office-bearers are attending it along with the student councillors from different schools, they said.

The JNU students have been protesting for over three weeks against a draft hostel manual, which has provisions for hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings. The varsity's Executive Council (EC) had later announced a partial roll back in the fee but the students had dubbed it as an "eyewash". The EC had also removed provisions for curfew timings and dress code.

The committee will be meeting hostel presidents of the varsity in the later half of the day. The HRD Ministry had on Monday constituted the three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of the JNU.

The panel includes former UGC chairman V S Chauhan, AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe and UGC secretary Rajnish Jain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

