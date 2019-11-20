Students take part in awareness rally on child issues in

A large number of school students in Hailakandi town of south Assam on Wednesday took out a rally to create awareness on issues related to children. The students carrying banners and placards with messages about prevention of child marriage and child labour, traversed through the main thoroughfares of the town, before culminating at the Deputy Commissioner's office premises.

The procession has been organised to make people aware of child rights, Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said after flagging off the rally. She urged students to report the cases of child abuse at home and surroundings to the child line '1098' and said that the administration would take action to prevent such incidents..

