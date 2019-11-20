International Development News
Development News Edition

Students take part in awareness rally on child issues in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hailakandi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:41 IST
Students take part in awareness rally on child issues in

A large number of school students in Hailakandi town of south Assam on Wednesday took out a rally to create awareness on issues related to children. The students carrying banners and placards with messages about prevention of child marriage and child labour, traversed through the main thoroughfares of the town, before culminating at the Deputy Commissioner's office premises.

The procession has been organised to make people aware of child rights, Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said after flagging off the rally. She urged students to report the cases of child abuse at home and surroundings to the child line '1098' and said that the administration would take action to prevent such incidents..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Lankan Prez names elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa as PM after Wickremesinghe resigns

HIGHLIGHTSMahinda was appointed the Prime Minister on October 26, 2018The two brothers led a decisive campaign that helped end the island nations three-decade-long civil warHe has been the leader of the United National Party UNP since 1994S...

US STOCKS-Futures fall as Hong Kong bill escalates U.S.-China tensions

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday as escalating political tensions between Washington and Beijing sparked fears that the two sides would fail to reach a trade agreement soon.Beijing on Wednesday condemned U.S. legislation aimed at ...

Punjab investors prefer to invest in equity: Karvy wealth

Individual investors in Punjab have placed their trust in equity the most, Karvy Private Wealth said on Wednesday. Individual investors in Punjab have opted for a higher allocation to equity products in their mutual fund portfolio at 68.11 ...

Gadkari directs NHAI to ensure best technology for success of FASTag project

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday directed NHAI to ensure deployment of best technology for success of FASTag project. The directions were issued in course of review of the project by Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister Gadka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019