JU teachers observe cease work demanding full implementation

The cease work by teachers of Jadavpur University demanding full implementation of the revised UGC pay scale disrupted classes for the second day on Wednesday. A spokesman of Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA), the main representative body of university teachers, said an estimated 450 teachers assembled before the main administrative building in the afternoon hours holding placards as part of the two-day cease work on November 19 and 20.

The JUTA spokesman claimed that no classes took place in any of the four faculties - Arts, Engineering and Technology, Science and Interdisciplinary Studies - as the teachers did not take classes. The cease work was supported by the All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA - JU chapter), and West Bengal College and University Teachers' Association (WBCUTA).

ABUTA (JU) general secretary Goutam Maity said teachers from Vidyasagar University, Rabindra Bharati University and Calcutta University were present at the agitation to express solidarity. At a meeting with college and university teachers earlier this month, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said the teachers will get the revised UGC payscale from January 1, 2020, three per cent annual increment for the period between January 2016 and December 2019, instead of arrears.

The JUTA, WBCUTA and the ABUTA opposed this and demanded that the state implement the revised payscale in totality with effect from 2016. The JUTA is also demanding amendment of JU statute to ensure that elections take place in different bodies of the university and claimed there has been no elected representative in any such bodies since 2011, including staff council..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)